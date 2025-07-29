Stellantis warns of $1.7 billion earnings hit from tariffs

Stellantis warns of $2.7 billion loss for 1st half of 2025 due to tariffs and some big charges

Stellantis, the maker of more than a dozen automotive brands, on Tuesday said that President Trump's tariffs will cost the auto manufacturer 1.5 billion euros, or about $1.7 billion, in 2025.

The parent company of brands like Chrysler, Fiat, Jeep and Peugeot announced the projected earnings hit as Mr. Trump clinches deals with U.S. trade partners that include steep tariffs on U.S. imports, ahead of an

Aug. 1 deadline.

Stellantis said it expects the majority of the hit, about 1.2 billion euros, will come in the second half of 2025.

"Stellantis updates its estimate of 2025 net tariff impact to approximately €1.5 billion, of which €0.3 billion was incurred in H1 2025. The Company remains highly engaged with relevant policymakers, while continuing long-term scenario planning," the company said in a statement Tuesday as it reported financial results for the first half of 2025.

The automaker acknowledged that Mr. Trump's 25% tariffs on imports of autos and auto parts to the U.S. are hurting its business, particularly in North America. Stellantis builds its Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep brand vehicles in factories in Canada and Mexico, meaning they're subject to the new levies.

While Mr. Trump's deal with the EU, calling for 15% tariffs across the board will make BMW and Mercedes-Benz vehicles more expensive for U.S. consumers, according to analysts. Stellantis is largely unaffected by the EU agreement.

"Stellantis isn't much affected by the EU/US tariff news — the question for STLA is if the Detroit-3 will want to renegotiate the [U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)] tariff after the EU and Japan got a better deal," UBS analysts said in a research note.

Other automobile manufacturers, including General Motors, have been bracing for impact from tariffs. GM CEO Mary Barra said the company took a $1.1 billion hit from tariffs in the second quarter, and that the company is taking steps to reduce its tariff exposure by investing in U.S. assembly plants.

European automaker Volkswagen also said last week that tariffs cost the company $1.5 billion in the first half of 2025.