Starbucks to ban smoking around store premises

NEW YORK If you want to enjoy a cigarette with your Starbucks coffee, you're going to have to take your drink and your smoke elsewhere.

Starbucks says it will start banning smoking within 25 feet of its stores, beginning Saturday. Starbucks spokeswoman Jaime Lynn Riley says the intent is to expand the indoor no-smoking policy to the outdoor seating areas.

"If there were any concerns, we would hope to resolve it amicably," Riley said, referring to a customer who might be smoking within the restricted area.

The rule will apply to the 7,000 cafes owned and operated by Starbucks Corp., regardless of whether they have outdoor seating areas.

The policy shouldn't cause a big difference in many areas that already ban smoking within a certain distance of a business entrance.

But, Danny Jordan, who has smoked since he was 18, told CBS Dallas-Fort Worth that he doesn't understand the fuss, especially if he is outside.

"I don't blow smoke on people or try to get them polluted. I don't push their rights, so, leave mine alone. Let me have this," he said.