Starbucks impacted by ransomware attack on software vendor

Starbucks said Monday that a ransomware attack on a third-party software provider is hindering its ability to track baristas' hours and manage their pay.

The November 21 cyberattack targeted supply-chain management software maker Blue Yonder, which lets Starbucks employees view and manage their schedules and allows the company to account for their time at work.

According to Starbucks, it's one of a number of companies rattled by the attack, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Starbucks, whose ability to serve customers has not been affected, is working with Blue Yonder to resolve the matter. Starbucks also said it is taking measures to ensure employees are fully compensated for their time worked with little interruption.

In the meantime, Starbucks managers are following company-issued guidance to navigate the outage manually.

Blue Yonder, an independent subsidiary of Panasonic, confirmed that it was hit by a ransomeware attack last week and said it is working to restore all of its systems.

"We have implemented several defensive and forensic protocols," the company said in a statement to CBS News.

Blue Yonder didn't disclose who was behind the ransomware scheme.