Starbucks espresso drink recalled over possible metal fragments

By Aimee Picchi

A Starbucks-branded drink has been recalled in seven states due to the possible presence of metal fragments in the bottles. 

The recall covers Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot drink, which is sold in 15-ounce bottles and is manufactured by PepsiCo, according to a statement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall covers 221 cases of the drink sold in retail stores in the following states:

  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • Florida
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Oklahoma 
  • Texas

PepsiCo didn't immediately return a request for comment from CBS MoneyWatch, but a spokesperson told USA Today that the affected bottles have a best-buy date of March 20, 2023.

Consumers who purchased the drink may also call PepsiCo Consumer Relations at 1-800-211-8307.

