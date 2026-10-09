Lightsabers from "Star Wars" films, including one used in "I am your father" duel, go up for auction

The lightsaber used by Darth Vader in the climactic duel against Luke Skywalker in "The Empire Strikes Back" is going up for auction next month.

The "Star Wars" prop was used in the duel in Cloud City where Vader tells Skywalker, "I am your father," in the second film of the original trilogy franchise. It is expected to fetch at least $1 million in the Ultimate Star Wars Auction to be held by Heritage Auctions on Nov. 12.

This image released by Heritage Auctions shows a lightsaber used by the character Darth Vader in the film "The Empire Strikes Back." Heritage Auctions via AP

More than two dozen lightsaber props are up for auction, including ones wielded by Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi and Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker in "Revenge of the Sith." Those two lightsabers are expected to go for at least $10,000 apiece.

The lot also includes an EE-3 carbine blaster wielded by villain Boba Fett throughout "The Empire Strikes Back" that is estimated to fetch more than $100,000.

This image released by Heritage Auctions shows an EE-3 carbine blaster used by the character Boba Fett in the film "The Empire Strikes Back." Heritage Auctions via AP

A Hero Rebel DH-17 Pistol carried by Rebel Alliance troops in "The Empire Strikes Back" is expected to be sold for more than $10,000.

Also included are a Yoda puppet hand used by Frank Oz in the character's original appearance in "The Empire Strikes Back," C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels' signed, personal third-draft screenplay for the original 1977 "Star Wars," and a TIE Fighter pilot helmet from "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

A miniature snowspeeder that used to be part of Carrie Fisher's private collection and used in filming could fetch more than $10,000.

In July, a lightsaber with Luke Skywalker's severed hand from "The Empire Strikes Back" sold for $3.75 million at auction, the highest price ever fetched for a prop used in a "Star Wars" film, according to the auction house.