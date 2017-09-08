"Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos

"Star Trek: Discovery" is the latest reboot of the iconic science fiction show that first premiered 50 years ago. "Discovery" features a black woman in the lead – a first for the famously diverse franchise.
Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays First Officer Michael Burnham, told "CBS This Morning," "We're upholding the legacy but again taking that next step forward because here I am, the first black female lead. We've got the first Asian female captain, we've got the first woman captain – with a woman first officer."
Pictured here: Michelle Yeoh (left) as Captain Philippa Georgiou and Martin-Green as First Officer Michael Burnham. Click through to see more photos from the show.
A special broadcast premiere of "Star Trek: Discovery" will air September 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 p.m. CT on CBS. After premiere night, all new episodes will be available on CBS All Access.