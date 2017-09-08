"Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos

Back
    Next
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos
    • "Star Trek: Discovery" cast photos

    • "Star Trek: Discovery"

      "Star Trek: Discovery" is the latest reboot of the iconic science fiction show that first premiered 50 years ago. "Discovery" features a black woman in the lead – a first for the famously diverse franchise.  

      Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays First Officer Michael Burnham, told "CBS This Morning," "We're upholding the legacy but again taking that next step forward because here I am, the first black female lead. We've got the first Asian female captain, we've got the first woman captain – with a woman first officer."

      Pictured here: Michelle Yeoh (left) as Captain Philippa Georgiou and Martin-Green as First Officer Michael Burnham. Click through to see more photos from the show. 

      A special broadcast premiere of "Star Trek: Discovery" will air September 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 p.m. CT on CBS. After premiere night, all new episodes will be available on CBS All Access

      Credit: CBS All Access

    • Captain Philippa Georgiou

      Michelle Yeoh plays Captain Philippa Georgiou in "Star Trek: Discovery."

      Credit: CBS All Access

    • Cadet Sylvia Tilly

      Mary Wiseman plays Cadet Sylvia Tilly in "Star Trek: Discovery."

      Credit: CBS All Access

    • First Officer Michael Burnham

      Sonequa Martin-Green plays First Officer Michael Burnham, the first human to attend the Vulcan Science Academy, in "Star Trek: Discovery."

      Credit: CBS All Access

    • Lieutenant Ash Tyler

      Shazad Latif plays Lieutenant Ash Tyler in "Star Trek: Discovery."

      Credit: CBS All Access

    • "Star Trek: Discovery"

      Michelle Yeoh (left) plays Captain Philippa Georgiou and Sonequa Martin-Green (right) portrays First Officer Michael Burnham in "Star Trek: Discovery."

      Credit: CBS All Access

    • Ambassador Sarek

      James Frain plays Ambassador Sarek in "Star Trek: Discovery."

      Credit: CBS All Access

    • T'Kuvma

      Chris Obi plays T'Kuvma in "Star Trek: Discovery."

      Credit: CBS All Access

    • T'Kuvma

      The Klingon leader T'Kuvma is played by Chris Obi in "Star Trek: Discovery."

      Credit: CBS All Access

    • First Officer Michael Burnham

      Sonequa Martin-Green plays First Officer Michael Burnham on "Star Trek: Discovery." The series starts with her as the first officer of the USS Shenzhou, a plot point that appears in the show's trailer, but she ends up serving on the USS Discovery under Captain Gabriel Lorca, played by Jason Isaacs of "Harry Potter" franchise fame. 

      Credit: CBS All Access

    • Captain Philippa Georgiou

      Michelle Yeoh as Captain Philippa Georgiou in "Star Trek: Discovery." She helms the key Federation starship Shenzhou. 

      Credit: CBS All Access

    • Cadet Sylvia Tilly

      Mary Wiseman as Cadet Sylvia Tilly in "Star Trek: Discovery."

      Credit: CBS All Access

    • L'Rell

      Mary Chieffo as L'Rell. Klingons feature prominently in Season 1 of "Star Trek: Discovery."

      Credit: CBS All Access

    • "Star Trek: Discovery"

      Michelle Yeoh as Captain Philippa Georgiou and Sonequa Martin-Green as First Officer Michael Burnham in a scene from "Star Trek: Discovery."

      Credit: CBS All Access

    • "Star Trek: Discovery"

      Klingons feature prominently on "Star Trek: Discovery." 

      Credit: CBS All Access

    • L'Rell

      Mary Chieffo plays L'Rell on "Star Trek: Discovery."

      Credit: CBS All Access

    • "Star Trek: Discovery"

      Michelle Yeoh (left) plays Captain Philippa Georgiou and Sonequa Martin-Green (right) portrays First Officer Michael Burnham in "Star Trek: Discovery."

      Credit: CBS All Access

    • Captain Philippa Georgiou

      Michelle Yeoh plays Captain Philippa Georgiou in "Star Trek: Discovery."

      Credit: CBS All Access

    • Lieutenant Saru

      Doug Jones plays Lieutenant Saru on "Star Trek: Discovery."

      Credit: CBS All Access

    • Kol

      Kenneth Mitchell plays Kol on "Star Trek: Discovery."

      Credit: CBS All Access

    • First Officer Michael Burnham

      Sonequa Martin-Green plays First Officer Michael Burnham in "Star Trek: Discovery."

      Credit: CBS All Access

    • Captain Philippa Georgiou

      Michelle Yeoh plays Captain Philippa Georgiou in "Star Trek: Discovery."

      Credit: CBS All Access

    • Klingons

      Mary Chieffo plays L'Rell and Chris Obi portrays Klingon leader T'Kuvma. 

      Credit: CBS All Access

    • Captain Gabriel Lorca

      Jason Isaacs plays Captain Gabriel Lorca, who is in charge of the Discovery.

      Credit: CBS All Access

    • "Star Trek: Discovery"

      Pictured (l-r): Doug Jones as Lieutenant Saru; Sonequa Martin-Green as First Officer Michael Burnham; and Michelle Yeoh as Captain Philippa Georgiou.

      Credit: CBS All Access

    • Harry Mudd

      Conman and criminal Harry Mudd, who guest-starred in two episodes from the original series, will also show up in the first season of "Star Trek: Discovery," this time with "The Office" actor Rainn Wilson in the rakish, trouble-making role. 

      Credit: CBS All Access

    • Captain Gabriel Lorca

      Jason Isaacs plays Captain Gabriel Lorca, who heads the Discovery.

      Credit: CBS All Access

    • "Star Trek: Discovery"

      Michelle Yeoh as Captain Philippa Georgiou and Sonequa Martin-Green as First Officer Michael Burnham. 

      Credit: CBS All Access

    • "Star Trek: Discovery"

      Jason Isaacs plays Captain Gabriel Lorca on "Star Trek: Discovery."

      Credit: CBS All Access

    • Lieutenant Paul Stamets

      Anthony Rapp plays Lieutenant Paul Stamets on "Star Trek: Discovery."

      Credit: CBS All Access

    • Lieutenant Saru

      Doug Jones plays Lieutenant Saru in "Star Trek: Discovery." 

      Credit: CBS All Access