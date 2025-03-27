5 injured, including 2 Americans, in stabbing attack in Amsterdam, police say

AMSTERDAM — A knife-wielding assailant in Amsterdam seriously wounded five people — including two from the United States, one from Belgium and one from Poland — in a stabbing attack Thursday on a busy shopping street, Dutch police said.

The attack occurred at around 3:30 p.m. local time and lasted several minutes before the assailant was stopped by a passerby near the city's Dam Square. Police cordoned off the area and several ambulances and a trauma helicopter were called to the scene.

Authorities said in a statement that no motive had been established for the attack, but that police were considering a scenario where the man targeted victims at random.

"The suspect was detained with the help of a civilian," police spokesperson Eline Roovers told The Associated Press. The identity of the suspect was still being investigated, police said.

The male suspect injured his leg when he was overpowered by a bystander and was transported to the hospital.

The victims were identified as a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man from the United States, a 73-year-old woman from Belgium, a 26-year-old man from Poland and a 19-year-old Dutch woman from Amsterdam.

"The police investigation is in full swing and has full priority at the moment. We hope to soon get more clarity about the background of this horrible stabbing," Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and loved ones."

Last year, the city experienced several stabbings attributed to people with mental health issues. Amsterdam set up a hotline last month for residents to report concerns about irrational behavior. The reporting mechanism was recommended after an investigation showed that a man was stabbed to death by his neighbor.