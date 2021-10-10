3 arrested after "hellish" shooting at Minnesota bar leaves 1 dead and 14 wounded

Three men have been arrested after a shooting at a bar in St. Paul early Sunday left at least one person dead and 14 others wounded, police chief Todd Axtell tweeted. As of Sunday afternoon, all three are currently in the hospital being treated for injuries sustained during the incident.

Officers responded to the Seventh Street Truck Park just after midnight Sunday after multiple callers reported a shooting inside of the bar.

A woman in her 20s died at the scene and 14 others were transported to area hospitals for treatment, the city of St. Paul said in a press release. All of the wounded are expected to survive.

"I can only describe it as hellish," St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders said, according to CBS Minnesota. "I think about the young woman who died. One minute she's having a good time, the next minute she's lying in her friends' arms who are trying to save her life, and she didn't make it. I can't think of anything worse."

CBS Minnesota

The three suspects — who police identified as 33-year-old Terry Lorenzo Brown, Jr., 29-year-old Devondre Trevon Phillips, and 32-year-old Jeffrey Orlando Hoffman — are also being treated for injuries. It is not clear if they are a part of the 14 wounded.

A motive has not yet been determined, and the shooting remains under investigation, the city said.

"My heart breaks for the woman who was killed, her loved ones and everyone else who was in that bar this morning," Axtell said in the press release. "In an instant, they found themselves caught in a hellish situation. I want them to know that we have the best investigators in the country, and we won't stop until we find the people responsible for this madness. We will do our part to hold them accountable."

Mayor Melvin Carter tweeted his condolences as well.

"Our community is devastated by the shocking scenes from last night," Carter wrote. "As our Saint Paul officers work to bring those responsible for these senseless acts into custody, our work to build more proactive and comprehensive public safety strategies is more urgent than ever. We will never accept violence in our community."

The Ramsy County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting an autopsy on the woman who died, the city's press release said. Officials have not released her identity at this time.

This is the 32nd homicide of the year in the city.