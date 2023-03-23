Spring is here

This past week has been one filled with uncertainty.

Would even more brackets be busted in a March Madness full of upsets? For that matter, would even more banks fail? Would a former president be indicted and hauled into court for arraignment? Would interest rates rise, and by how much? Would the weather phenomena called "atmospheric rivers" continue to flood the west?

The week wore on. Americans were worn out. But the past week had at least one solid glimmer of certainty. The vernal equinox arrived. Spring began. In some parts of the country, buds began to bloom. In others, daffodil and crocus shoots pushed through formerly frozen earth. And, in spite of athletic upsets, and floods, in spite of politics and economics, in spite of Grand Juries, spring has arrived. How bad can things really be?