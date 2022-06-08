6 members of Haitian Special Olympics team missing, Florida authorities say

Six men from Haiti who were scheduled to attend the Special Olympic USA Games in Orlando, Florida, are missing, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

The men, identified as: Antione Joseph Mithon, 32; Nicholson Fontilus, 20; Peter Mianovich Berlus, 19; Anderson Petit-Frere, 18; Steevenson Jacquet, 24; and Oriol Jean, 18, were last seen in Kissimmee, Florida, around 2:30 p.m. Monday when they turned in the keys to their hotel rooms, the sheriff's office said. The men left their personal belongings behind.

Authorities said they believe the disappearance is an isolated incident, and no foul play is suspected.

In a statement, the Special Olympics said five of the missing men "are not Special Olympics athletes" and one "is an adult with an intellectual disability."

Missing Special Olympic athletes from Haiti. Osceola County Sheriff's Office

The Special Olympics also said "the well-being of these delegates is our foremost concern."

"Local authorities have indicated they have no reason to believe the health and safety of any of the individuals is at risk. To expand the reach and effectiveness of law enforcement's efforts to locate these individuals, they have been reported as missing persons."

The Special Olympics, which are being held at several central Florida venues including ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World, began on Monday, and are scheduled to run throughout the week, according to its website.

Authorities at the sheriff's office said they are working with Walt Disney World, the Special Olympics and other local law enforcement agencies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement, as well as the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.