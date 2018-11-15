SpaceX launches Qatari communications satellite

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket thundered to life and streaked away from the Florida coast Thursday, boosting a Qatari communications satellite toward orbit.

The rocket's previously-flown first stage then successfully landed on an off-shore droneship for the company's 31st booster recovery.

Despite cloudy weather, the Falcon's 9's nine Merlin 1C first stage engines flashed to life at 3:46 p.m. EST (GMT-5), throttled up to full thrust and quickly pushed the 229-foot-tall rocket straight up from historic pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center atop a brilliant jet of flaming exhaust.

Knifing through an overcast sky, the rocket quickly disappeared from view, leaving a slowly fading rumble in its wake.

Two minutes and 35 seconds after liftoff, the first stage separated and dropped away, followed a few seconds later by ignition of the second stage's single engine. Two firings were planned to put the Es'hail 2 communications satellite into the required elliptical "transfer" orbit 32 minutes after liftoff.

The relay station, built by Mitsubishi Electric and operated by Qatar-based Es'hailSat, is bound for a circular orbit 22,300 miles above the equator where satellites take 24 hours to complete one orbit and appear to hang stationary in the sky.

Mitsubishi Electric

To get there, the satellite's on-board propulsion system will be used to raise the low-point of the orbit and maneuver the spacecraft into the proper orbital slot where it can provide government and private-sector communications across the Middle East, including direct-to-home television and data services.

Es'hailSat's first satellite entered service in December 2013 and currently provides direct-to-home television content, business communications and other telecommunications services. Es'hail 2 features high-speed Ku- and Ka-band communications services.

It also features the first Radio Amateur Satellite Corporation -- AMSAT -- payload to fly aboard a geostationary satellite, providing coverage stretching from Brazil to Thailand.

Getting Es'hail 2 into orbit was the primary goal of the launching, but SpaceX hoped to recover the rocket's first stage with landing on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You" stationed several hundred miles east of Cape Canaveral.

SpaceX rocket landings have become relatively routine, with 30 successful recoveries going into Thursday's flight, 18 on droneships and 12 on land. The booster launched Thursday was expected to touchdown on the drone ship eight minutes and 16 seconds after liftoff.