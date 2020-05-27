SpaceX postpones historic launch due to weather

Stormy weather across Florida's Space Coast and tropical storm conditions in the Atlantic Ocean forced SpaceX to call off the long-awaited launch of two astronauts aboard the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft Wednesday, on what would be the first piloted flight to orbit from U.S. soil in nearly nine years.

The company plans to make another attempt Saturday, at 3:22:41 p.m. EDT, the next opportunity for a launch into the plane of the International Space Station's orbit with the proper conditions for a rendezvous and docking. A third opportunity is available at 3:00:07 p.m. Sunday.

Forecasters said they expected a 70% chance of acceptable weather Saturday with a much lower chance of rain and heavy clouds.

"It certainly looks like the guidance is shaping up that the 30th and 31st look much less dynamic than what we have with the tropical development across Florida and all that," said Mike McAleenan, chief meteorologist with the 45th Weather Squadron at nearby Patrick Air Fore Base. "Overall, those look like a better probability of launching and lower risk numbers across the Atlantic."

The scrub was a frustrating disappointment for astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken, who have been training for the past four years to to take off on one of the most anticipated flights in NASA history.

After breakfast, a quick photo op and a weather briefing, the shuttle veterans donned their futuristic SpaceX-designed pressure suits around 12:30 p.m., climbed into a Tesla SUV and were driven to launch pad 39A to strap in for launch at 4:33:35 p.m.

But mission managers said earlier this week they would not take the countdown past the T-minus 45-minute mark, the point where the astronauts normally would arm the Crew Dragon's automatic abort system, unless the weather appeared favorable for launch.

Forecasters had predicted a 60% chance of favorable weather, but as the day wore on conditions did not improve enough to meet NASA's launch commit criteria and SpaceX halted the countdown.

Despite the historical significance of the mission and President Trump's decision to attend the launching in person, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and SpaceX founder Elon Musk both said Wednesday they would not hesitate to call off the launch if there were any safety concerns.

"That is the absolute priority," Musk told CBS News. "In fact, I've told the SpaceX team it is not simply the top priority, it is the only priority."