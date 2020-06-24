Southwest and Alaska Airlines offer one-way tickets for $39

Despite a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases, airlines are hoping to coax travelers back into the air by offering steep fare discounts. Southwest and Alaska Airlines on Tuesday launched a three-day sale on tickets for the fall and winter seasons, with both selling one-way tickets starting at $39.

Available deals include a non-stop trip from Houston to New Orleans beginning at $39 one way. A non-stop flight from Burbank, California, to Las Vegas, Nevada, is also $39 one way. Flights from Baltimore, Maryland, to Jacksonville, Florida, begin at $79, and flying from Houston, Texas, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, can cost as little as $99.

The offer by Southwest, the country's largest domestic carrier, lasts until 11:59 p.m. Central time on Thursday and encompasses travel from Aug. 11 to Dec. 17.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Alaska Air's promotion is for flights between Sept. 8 and Nov. 18. The offer includes one-way fares from San Francisco or Los Angeles to Las Vegas for $39 and flights from San Francisco to Austin, Texas, starting at $79. The sale ends at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time on Wednesday.

U.S. airlines hope to revive air travel following pandemic

Both airlines stressed increased cleaning and safety measures to ease concerns about flying even as the coronavirus continues to spread, with Southwest citing "additional procedures such as face mask requirements and open middle seats on Southwest aircraft."

Southwest, Alaska Airlines and other major U.S. carriers have recently implemented new policies requiring that customers wear masks. A number of U.S. airlines have also temporarily suspended in-flight alcohol service to limit human interaction.