Despite history of domestic violence, victim in Christmas shooting in Southfield never called 911, police say

Police investigating the Christmas Day deaths of two people at an apartment complex say neither the victim nor her friend ever called 911, despite a history of domestic violence in the victim's relationship.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin V. Barren shared this update Monday, hoping that a lesson could be learned from the situation.

Just after 9:30 p.m. on Christmas, Southfield Police were called to the Riverstone Apartments on Shiawassee Road for reports of a shooting. Investigators said that, earlier that day, a 23-year-old woman and her 30-year-old boyfriend got into an argument.

"They began arguing over damaged property and allegations of infidelity, where she believed that he had been unfaithful," Barren said. "The female victim told officers that she was slapped, strangled and kicked multiple times during the assault."

Instead of calling 911, the woman called her friend to help gather her boyfriend's belongings.

"The victim stated that she did not contact law enforcement due to the relationship she had with the suspect's 3-year-old child, and she didn't want the suspects arrested, which would prevent him from being with his child," Barren said.

That friend brought her 20-year-old boyfriend from Madison Heights, who was carrying a 9-millimeter handgun.

They say the 30-year-old returned later that night, and when they wouldn't let him inside, he kicked down the door. After another brief altercation between the couple, the 30-year-old gained possession of his AR-15 rifle.

"Both men immediately began shooting at each other," Barren said. "Guns will get you in more trouble than they will ever get you out of."

The friend took her boyfriend to the hospital, where he later died.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old victim hid in a bedroom, but she could hear her boyfriend, who had been shot eight times, pleading for help.

"She exited the nearby bedroom and walked towards the living room to check on him. She observed him hunched over the couch. She observed the assault rifle next to him. He made eye contact with her and shot three rounds at her," Barren said.

She walked away with only a gunshot wound to her thumb. Her boyfriend eventually succumbed to his injuries. The 3-year-old boy was in the apartment at the time. He wasn't hurt and has since been reunited with his biological mother.

"What I will ask the community or anyone who is the victim of domestic violence — it is the utmost importance if you are a victim of domestic violence, please call 911, after any type of assault," Barren said.

Police say they will not be releasing the names of everyone involved.

An ATF investigation has been opened into the purchase of the AR-15 rifle.