2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Walmart in Mississippi

Southaven, Miss. -- Officials say two people are dead and a police officer and a suspect were shot at a Walmart in the northern Mississippi city of Southaven, a suburb of Memphis, Tennessee. CBS affiliate WREG-TV reports both of the people who died Tuesday morning were Walmart employees.

A source close to the investigation, says 4 people were shot at the #Southaven Walmart. 2 workers confirmed dead. An officer and the gunman survived. Stay @3onyourside Area remains blocked. pic.twitter.com/izpXYqrKhU — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) July 30, 2019

A Southaven police officer and the alleged shooter, a former Walmart employee, were both injured, WREG reported. The station reported that the former employee was suspended on Monday after pulling a knife on a customer.

WHBQ-TV reports one person was found dead in the store and another found dead in the parking lot. The suspect was taken to a Memphis hospital. His condition wasn't reported.

Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto tells WATN-TV the officer was hit in his bulletproof vest and not seriously injured.

The Walmart is in a shopping complex in Southaven, just south of Memphis. A massive police presence surrounded the store Tuesday morning.

Walmart employees joined a prayer circle outside. The company didn't immediately respond to phone calls and information requests.