Off-duty officer shoots erratic driver trying to run over pedestrians in Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA -- An off-duty police officer has shot an erratic driver in South Philadelphia, according to CBS Philadelphia. The police said the driver was attempting to run over pedestrians early Monday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., the driver struck at least one pedestrian and attempted to mow others down with the vehicle.

An off-duty police captain then pulled his service weapon and shot the driver in the head, according to police.

Paramedics transported the pedestrian to a hospital. The victim was listed in critical condition.

Hospital officials say the driver is said to be in serious condition.

The motive for the incident is under investigation.