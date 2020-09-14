South Dakota's attorney general reported hitting a deer with his SUV. He actually hit and killed a man.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg reported hitting a deer with his SUV while driving home from a GOP fundraiser Saturday night, the state's Department of Public Safety said Monday. But officials said Ravnsborg actually struck and killed a man, CBS affiliate KELO reports.

Ravnsborg was driving from a Republican fundraiser in Redfield, South Dakota, to his home some 110 miles away in Pierre on Saturday night when he was involved in the crash on U.S. Highway 14, spokesman Tim Bormann said. Ravnsborg was uninjured.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg speaks to reporters in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Sept. 9, 2019. Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

He had been at a fundraising dinner hosted by the Spink County Republicans at Rooster's Bar & Grill but had not been drinking, his office said Monday. The attorney general is known to be a frequent attendee of the fundraisers known as Lincoln Day Dinners, hosted by county GOP groups across the state.

Bormann said the attorney general is known to have an occasional drink, but has made it a practice not to drink at the Lincoln Day events.

The family identified the victim as 56-year-old Joe Boever of Highmore, KELO reported. Former South Dakota legislator Nick Nemec and his brother, Victor, were asked to identify the body of their cousin 22 hours after the crash.

Victor Nemec told KELO that he questions whether or not a 911 call was made because no sirens were heard leaving Highmore Saturday night. The Nemecs said the scene was teeming with law enforcement and emergency vehicles for hours on Sunday.

"My worst fear is that they're trying to get ducks in a row to absolve the attorney general of any wrongdoing," Nick Nemec said.

Governor Kristi Noem has said the Highway Patrol will oversee the investigation into the crash.

"I am shocked and filled with sorrow following the events of last night," Ravnsborg said in a statement late Sunday. "As Governor Noem stated, I am fully cooperating with the investigation and I fully intend to continue do so moving forward. At this time I offer my deepest sympathy and condolences to the family."

Ravnsborg has received six traffic tickets for speeding in South Dakota over the last six years. He also received tickets for a seat belt violation and for driving a vehicle without a proper exhaust and muffler system.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation was also asked to assist in the investigation, according to Bormann.