South Carolina bar shooting kills at least 4, injures 20

A mass shooting at a crowded bar on an idyllic South Carolina island left at least 4 people dead and another 20 injured, officials said.

The shooting happened early Sunday at Willie's Bar and Grill on St. Helena Island. A large crowd was at the scene when sheriff's deputies arrived and found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

"It was learned that hundreds of people were at the location when the shooting occurred," the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Multiple victims and witnesses ran to the nearby businesses and properties seeking shelter from the gunshots.

Four people were found dead at the scene, and at least 20 people were injured. Among the injured, four were in critical condition and taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The victims' identities were not released.

"This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone. We ask for your patience as we continue to investigate this incident. Our thoughts are with all of the victims and their loved ones," the statement said.

The shooting is under investigation.

"COMPLETELY HEARTBROKEN to learn about the devastating shooting in Beaufort County," U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace posted on X. "Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this horrific act of violence."