Man arrested in deadly South Carolina nightclub shooting

Authorities say a 27-year-old man is under arrest for a deadly nightclub shooting last weekend in South Carolina. CBS affiliate WLXT reports Christopher Jamel Brisbon is charged with murder, possessing a weapon during a violent crime, burglary, criminal conspiracy and three counts of first-degree assault and battery.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says Brisbon went into the City Nightz bar in West Columbia just after the 2 a.m. closing time Dec. 17 and started shooting.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says 41-year-old Rodney Leak was killed.

Koon said in a statement that physical evidence led to Brisbon's arrest, but did not give details about that evidence or why Brisbon fired shots in the bar.

Brisbon was arrested during a traffic stop. It wasn't known if he had a lawyer.