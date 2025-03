South Carolina man Brad Sigmon faces firing squad execution today, first such execution in 15 years

A South Carolina man is facing execution by firing squad Friday — the first execution of its kind in the U.S. since 2010 and just the fourth firing squad execution since the death penalty resumed in the country 49 years ago.

When the clock strikes 6 on Friday evening, 67-year-old Brad Sigmon is scheduled to walk into the death chamber, be strapped into a chair and have a target placed over his heart, unless the governor or the U.S. Supreme Court grants him a last-minute reprieve. He could say last words before a hood is placed over his head and three volunteers armed with rifles fire bullets designed to shatter on impact.

Sigmon, who admitted to killing his ex-girlfriend's parents with a baseball bat and kidnapped her after she refused to come back to him, said he chose to die by bullets because he considered the other choices offered by the state to be worse.

This undated image provided by shows Brad Sigmon, convicted of beating to death his estranged girlfriend's parents in Greenville County in 2001. South Carolina Department of Corrections / AP

His lawyers said he didn't want to pick the electric chair, which would "cook him alive," or a lethal injection, whose details are kept secret in South Carolina. He also feared an injection of pentobarbital into his veins would send a rush of fluid into his lungs and drown him. On Thursday, Sigmon asked the U.S. Supreme Court to delay his execution because the state doesn't release enough information about the lethal injection drug.

The death row inmate's only remaining choice was a firing squad, an execution method with a long and violent history in the U.S. and around the world. Death in a hail of bullets has been used to punish mutinies and desertion in armies, as frontier justice in America's Old West and as a tool of terror and political repression in the former Soviet Union and Nazi Germany.

The three previous firing squad executions in the U.S. took place in Utah. Idaho, Oklahoma and Mississippi have also legalized firing squads, CBS News' Anna Schecter reports.

"He knows what the firing squad is going to do to his body — he knows it's going to break his bones, he knows it's gonna pulverize his organs," said Gerald "Bo" King, Sigmon's attorney. "And it's a measure of how impossible the choice was here."

In recent years, some death penalty proponents have started to see the firing squad as a more humane option: If the shooters' aim is true, death is nearly instant, whereas lethal injections require getting an IV into a vein. Electrocution appears to burn and disfigure. And inmates have been seen to writhe and struggle when the latest method, nitrogen gas, is used to suffocate them as it is pushed through a mask.

Ronnie Gardner was the last prisoner to be executed by firing squad, in Utah in 2010. His brother doesn't agree the method is more humane.

"This will be gruesome and barbaric," Randy Gardner said. He said he didn't witness his brother's death but carries his autopsy photos in an envelope. He pulled several out to show an Associated Press reporter who will witness Friday's execution.

The chamber inside which Sigmon will die is just a short walk from South Carolina's death row, where the prisoner has lived for the past 23 years.

South Carolina's death chamber in Columbia, S.C., including the electric chair, right, and a firing squad chair, left. South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP

When the curtain opens Friday evening, Sigmon's lawyer, family members of the victims and three members of the news media will watch from behind glass recently upgraded to be bullet resistant.

The shooters will be 15 feet away — the length from the backboard to the free-throw line on a basketball court.

Moments after the hood is placed over Sigmon's head, three trained volunteers will shoot at the same time.

Each will be armed with .308-caliber, Winchester 110-grain TAP Urban ammunition often used by police marksmen. The bullet is designed to shatter on impact with something hard, like an inmate's chest bones, sending fragments meant to destroy the heart and cause death almost immediately. Gardner said this ammunition will make Sigmon's execution "so much worse" than his brother's.

A short time later, a doctor will confirm Sigmon is dead. At most, the process will take five minutes — a quarter of the time needed for a lethal injection.

Why some states are turning to firing squad executions

South Carolina turned to the firing squad as it struggled to find alternate methods to execute condemned inmates. By the beginning of this decade, the state's supply of lethal injection drugs was gone and no company would sell more except anonymously, which was not allowed at the time. Judges would not set execution dates if the electric chair was the only method. Thirteen years elapsed between executions, and cases of death row inmates started to pile up.

A Democratic lawmaker in South Carolina suggested a firing squad if the state was going to keep capital punishment. Supporters cited U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who wrote in a 2017 dissent that "in addition to being near instant, death by shooting may also be comparatively painless."

Sigmon has been close to death before. He had execution dates set three times, but each time it was when the state didn't have lethal injection drugs and judges halted his death warrant because he couldn't choose that method.

If the U.S. Supreme Court doesn't intervene, Sigmon has one last chance at survival: His lawyers asked Republican Gov. Henry McMaster to commute his death sentence to life in prison. They said Sigmon is a model prisoner trusted by guards and works every day to atone for the killings he committed after succumbing to severe mental illness.

Sigmon will share his final meal with some fellow prisoners on death row and plans to give away the money in his commissary accounts, his supporters said.

The prison warden will be on a call with McMaster and the South Carolina Attorney General's Office just before the execution starts. If the lawyers report no outstanding appeals and the governor refuses clemency, Sigmon will be brought into the death chamber.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, Sigmon is one of 32 inmates on death row in South Carolina. A total of 46 inmates have been executed in the state since 1976 and no clemencies have been granted, according to the center.