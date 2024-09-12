Judge drops 2 counts against Trump in Georgia election probe

Trump, Harris back on campaign trail after debate

A Georgia judge dismissed two counts Thursday against former President Donald Trump in the Georgia 2020 election interference case.

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee said the two counts fall under federal jurisdiction. Both counts deal with conspiracy and filing false documents.

Trump's lawyers said in a statement, "President Trump and his legal team in Georgia have prevailed once again."

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought the charges against Trump, declined to comment.

Five counts of the original indictment against Trump have now been dismissed. Three were dropped earlier this year by Judge McAfee, who ruled that the charges lacked detail.

This is a developing story and will be updated.