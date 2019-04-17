Sol Pais, woman sought after alleged Columbine school threats, reportedly arrested

Sol Pais, the 18-year-old woman suspected of making threats towards Denver-area schools including Columbine High School, has been captured, police tell CBS Denver. The teen from Florida was captured Wednesday near the Echo Lake Lodge at the base of Mount Evans in Clear Creek County, the station reports.

The alleged threats led to the closure of school for more than half a million students on Colorado's Front Range Wednesday.

The arrest comes days before the 20th anniversary of the deadly shooting at Columbine High School.

This is a developing story.