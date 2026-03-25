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Rich couples are collecting over $100,000 in Social Security. A new proposal would cap that.

By
Aimee Picchi
Associate Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.
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Aimee Picchi

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Some of America's wealthiest couples are collecting $100,000 in Social Security benefits — a six-figure payout that a new proposal says should be capped to help the retirement program avoid insolvency in 2032.

About 1 million individual Social Security beneficiaries receive at least $50,000 in annual payments, or more than $100,000 for a retired couple, according to an analysis by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonpartisan think tank focused on fiscal and budgetary issues. 

Although that represents less than 2% of the roughly 56 million people 65 or older who get Social Security, the CRFB's analysis projects that the share will grow over time, given the annual cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security benefits and as a growing number of Americans reach retirement age.

How much would a six-figure cap save?

Capping Social Security payments at $100,000 for couples or $50,000 for single older Americans would save as much as $190 billion over a decade and close at least 20% of the program's solvency gap, the analysis found. The "six-figure limit" could be combined with other possible fixes — such as lifting the income exemption for Social Security taxes or boosting the payroll tax — to plug the program's funding hole. 

"The wealthiest seniors are collecting from Social Security for the first time $100,000 in benefits," Marc Goldwein, senior policy director at the CRFB, told CBS News. "This is a program that, when you go back to its founding, was a measure of protection against falling into poverty. The fact that an income support program would pay six figures is a little silly."

The CRFB's proposal suggests indexing the $100,000 benefit threshold either to inflation or by using wages as a peg. That would guard against middle- and low-income households being affected by the proposed cap as the Social Security Administration issues cost-of-living increases.

The $100,000 couple

Couples who jointly receive more than $100,000 in Social Security benefits are those who have earned at least the Social Security taxable maximum income, which now stands at $184,500, for at least 35 years and who claim their benefits at their full retirement age, which is 67 this year.

A maximum-earning couple, both age 67 and claiming this year, would receive $101,000 in annual benefits, or about $8,416 in monthly payments, according to the CRFB. 

By comparison, the average monthly benefit for a retired worker is $2,071, according to Social Security.

If the retirement program's trust fund becomes insolvent, all Social Security beneficiaries would face a benefit cut of about 20%, according to experts. Because millions of seniors rely on Social Security for all or most of their income, such a reduction would likely sharply drive up poverty among older Americans.

AARP's response

AARP, a group representing Americans 50 or older, pushed back against the plan to put a lid on benefits for certain wealthy beneficiaries.

"Proposals that focus on capping Social Security don't address the problem in front of Congress: ensuring every American gets every dollar they have earned," Jenn Jones, AARP vice president for financial security and livable communities, said in a statement. "What's worse, ideas like this risk becoming a backdoor to broader cuts."

Older Americans also don't want to see their benefits reduced after paying into the program during their careers, she added.

Edited by Alain Sherter

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