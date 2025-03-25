Social Security nominee Frank Bisignano set to face Senate confirmation hearing. Here's how to watch.

President Trump's nominee to run the Social Security Administration, Frank Bisignano, will face a Senate hearing on Tuesday morning about his qualifications to run the massive retirement system, as well as his plans for the agency at a time when it has been targeted for significant job cuts by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

The hearing is scheduled to start Tuesday 10:10 a.m. Eastern time, with Bisignano set to appear before the Senate Finance Committee.

The Social Security Administration delivers more than $1.6 trillion annually in benefits to 70 million seniors, disabled people and children, with the monthly benefit checks providing a major source of retirement income to many older Americans. At the same time, Social Security is facing a potential financial crunch, with the program set to cut benefits starting in 2035 because its spending is outpacing income.

Here's what to know about the hearing.

How to watch the Social Security hearing

The Senate hearing will be streamed at 10:10 a.m. ET at the Senate Finance Committee's website, which can be found here.

Who is Frank Bisignano?

Bisignano has served as the chief executive of Fiserv, a financial technology company, since July 2020. Under his leadership, Fiserv's stock price has more than doubled, while the company reported revenue of $20.5 billion for the year ended Dec. 31 2024, up from roughly $15 billion in 2020.

Prior to serving as CEO of Fiserv, he was the chairman and CEO of First Data Corp., and oversaw the merger of First Data and Fiserv in 2019. Earlier in his career, Bisignano worked as co-chief operating officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., and had also previously held senior positions at Citigroup.

What has Bisignano said about Social Security?

In an interview with CNBC in February, Bisignano said he views Social Security as both a technology and services organization, while pledging not to make any changes that affect the level of benefits.

"The objective isn't to touch benefits," Bisignano told CNBC. "The objective is there is going to be fraud, waste and abuse in there," adding that he views himself as "fundamentally a DOGE person."

The executive also said he plans to use artificial intelligence to find fraud, waste or abuse within the system.

Mr. Trump and Musk have claimed on social media and in press briefings that people who are well over 100 years old are improperly and routinely drawing benefits from Social Security, a claim that has been refuted by the acting Social Security Administration commissioner.

The program also automatically stops payments to people who are older than 115 years old, an agency rule that has been in effect since September 2015.