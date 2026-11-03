Soccer player dies following on-field collision in Spain

A Spanish soccer player's death is now under investigation as possible involuntary manslaughter, after he suffered a fatal injury in an on-field collision during a match.

The country's National Police said Tuesday that proceedings were opened and prosecutors will also be involved.

Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel died after he suffered cardiac arrest from the on-field collision in a Spanish second-division match, his club said. He was 30 years old.

De Miguel was challenging for the ball near midfield on Monday when he was struck in the chest by the onrushing Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during added time.

Owono was shown a straight red card for the incident.

De Miguel was taken to a hospital and the match, tied 2-2, was abandoned after the incident.

Tenerife said in a statement to Spanish media late Monday that De Miguel suffered cardiac arrest but that his pulse was restored in the ambulance to the hospital. However, it later said his condition had "worsened neurologically" and subsequently announced that De Miguel had died at 8 a.m.

The club, located on Spain's Canary Islands, said it was "heartbroken."

"There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness," the club wrote, in part, in a statement announcing the death on social media. "The family of Jesús de Miguel thanks each and every one of the expressions of support received, and likewise requests, from the heart, the utmost respect for their privacy in these terrible moments."

De Miguel, a Madrid native, made his professional debut in 2015 with Leganés B and has since played for a number of lower-divisions clubs in Spain. He joined Tenerife last year.

"There are no words of comfort," the club statement read. "There is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this profound sense of sorrow. We stand with his devastated family, his loved ones, and the entire Tenerife community."

FC Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel, left, duels for the ball during a soccer match against Andorra in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. AP Photo

The heavy collision happened when Owono rushed out of his area all the way to midfield to challenge for a long ball that De Miguel was trying to reach.

De Miguel initially curled on his knees, clutching his torso for a few seconds, before he fell over onto his back, with his arms falling to his sides.

Owono was walking off the field after being shown the red card but turned around and joined the other players rushing to check on De Miguel.

Andorra, which is owned by former Barcelona star Gerard Pique, also offered its condolences, along with other clubs, the Spanish soccer federation and La Liga.

"We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Jesús de Miguel, to all his colleagues and friends, and to CD Tenerife. May he rest in peace," Andorra said in a statement.

The players of Real Madrid held a minute of silence for De Miguel during training, while fellow topflight club Espanyol postponed the presentation of its new coach.

English clubs Manchester United and Liverpool joined in offering their condolences on social media.

The Spanish soccer federation postponed two Copa del Rey matches and one Copa de la Reina match to be held later on Tuesday.

Life-threatening injuries from collisions in soccer are extremely rare.

Last year in Spain, a 19-year-old goalkeeper died from head injuries suffered during a collision in a fifth-division match. Colindres goalkeeper Raúl Ramírez had two cardiorespiratory arrests, one on the field and then in the ambulance while being transported to a hospital. He was declared brain dead two days later.

In 2001, Ukrainian goalkeeper Serhiy Perkhun was playing for CSKA Moscow when he died from head injuries received in a collision during a match.