Snow White comforts boy with autism who had a "meltdown" in Disney World

A mother from New Jersey wrote an emotional letter to Disney this month, praising one of their princesses and how she handled an interaction with a boy with autism.

In a Facebook post, Lauren Bergner explained that her family had been waiting in line to take a photo with Snow White at Disney World. But when it was their turn, her son Brody wanted nothing to do with it. "Brody was having a meltdown," Bergner wrote.

The mom explained Brody has autism and is nonverbal. While he cried into Snow White's lap, a professional Disney photographer stared snapping photos. Bergner posted these photos on Facebook, and while several of them show Brody crying, the mood of the photos shifts.

The actress playing Snow White is seen consoling Brody, then taking his hand and going for a walk with him. The two are even seen smiling and dancing in the photos, something that melted Bergner's heart and compelled her to write a letter to Disney.

In her Facebook post, Bergner shared what she wrote to the company:

"My son Brody has Autism and is non verbal," she explains. When it was their turn to meet Snow White, "My son was having a autism meltdown. He was crying and was overwhelmed and just having a hard time."

"Snow White was amazing with him!! She kissed, hugged and cuddled him. He was laying his head crying on her lap. She then took him for a walk away from the crowd! She was amazing. She held his hand, danced with him, took him over to a bench and sat with him," Bergner wrote, calling the woman "a pure angel."

"She was magical and my family is forever thankful and touched!" the grateful mom wrote. Bergner said she wanted to personally thank the woman playing Snow White.

While it is unclear if the actress saw Bergner's story, the post did go viral and it was picked up by various local news stations. In another Facebook post, Bergner said she was happy to share their story.

"The world needs more Snow Whites," she wrote.