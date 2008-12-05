Sneak Peek: Espresso Economy

With the economy sinking, sipping a latte is just one of those little luxuries more people are giving up. This week, Katie spoke with Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz in an exclusive interview. Schultz discussed the challenges facing Starbucks in the current economic climate and his plans for weathering the storm.

Katie also asked Schultz about the company's recent struggles ... and what went wrong. Check out the video below, and we'll show more of the interview Monday night at 6:30 ET on the CBS Evening News.