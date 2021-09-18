Multiple Smithsonian National Zoo big cats test presumptively positive for COVID-19

Multiple big cats at the Smithsonian National Zoo have showed symptoms of COVID-19 and have presumptively tested positive for the virus, officials said in a statement Friday. Final test results are expected in upcoming days.

Six of the facility's African lions, two Amur tigers and a Sumatran tiger all returned fecal samples positive for COVID-19 after animal keepers observed decreased appetites, coughing, sneezing and lethargy in the animals.

Zoo officials said no other animals at the zoo were showing signs of infection as of Friday and that members of the public are not at risk.

"They remain under close observation and, because their condition does not require they remain inside, staff will manage the cats' access to their outdoor habitats," the zoo said.

Infected lions and tigers are being treated with antibiotics for presumptive secondary bacterial pneumonia and with anti-inflammatories and anti-nausea medication to treat the animals' discomfort and lack of appetite.

An investigation into the staff who work closely with the big cats has been conducted, but there currently is "no evidence to pinpoint the source of the infection," the zoo said.

"While it is possible the infection was transmitted by an asymptomatic carrier, it has been standard practice for all animal care staff and essential staff to mask indoors in all public and non-public areas," zoo officials said. "The health and vaccination status of employees is confidential medical information."

Smithsonian facilities reversed their mask policy in July, requiring all visitors over the age of 2 to wear a mask while inside, regardless of vaccination status. The zoo said its employees will practice good hygiene by staying home when sick, wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing.

The National Zoo said Friday its COVID-19 safety protocols are still "being strictly followed" and that personal protective equipment, hygiene, cleaning and employee self-screening is required.

"The health and safety of Smithsonian staff, animals and visitors is our number one priority," the zoo said.

When it becomes available, the first round of a zoo animal-specific COVID-19 vaccines will be given to certain "susceptible" species. The U.S. Department of Agriculture authorized the use of the animal vaccine, which was created by veterinary pharmaceutical company Zoetis.