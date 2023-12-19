By applying for pet insurance when your dog is still a puppy, you'll improve your chances of getting cost-effective and comprehensive coverage. Jonathan Downey/Getty Images

With so much to do in the remaining weeks of December, many Americans may find themselves neglecting their financial health. But there's always important work to do, no matter the time of year. For millions of pet owners, this can include shoring up their financial protections with a robust pet insurance policy.

In exchange for a minimal fee to a provider each month (often discounted if paid annually), owners can secure coverage for a wide array of pet care needs. But, like all insurance types, there are better ways to reduce cost and improve coverage than others. Owners considering a pet insurance plan in the new year, then, would benefit from making some smart moves now.

3 smart pet insurance moves to make for 2024

Here are three smart pet insurance moves owners should make for the new year.

Apply early

While it's common to think that pet insurance operates like health insurance for humans, there are some distinct differences. It will, for example, only become more expensive as your dog or cat ages and their health deteriorates. It will also be less helpful and comprehensive because pet insurance companies won't cover pre-existing conditions until they've healed in full. Due to these reasons, it makes sense to apply early when your pet is as young as it ever will be. By doing so, you'll improve your chances of securing cost-effective and wide-ranging coverage.

But those aren't the only reasons to apply early. By applying before you're ready to file a claim, you'll be better able to complete the mandatory waiting period all pet insurance companies institute before they allow coverage to kick in. If you wait until your pet gets sick to apply, you likely won't get approved for the coverage when it's needed most.

Explore all policy types

While pet insurance can be wide-ranging, it can also be tailored to your pet's specific needs, so be sure to explore all policy types before committing yourself. There are accident-only plans that cover items like broken bones and items accidentally swallowed (these also tend to be the cheapest). But there are also accident and illness plans that cover the above items plus any illnesses your pet has to deal with. And then there are comprehensive plans that are thorough and may even cover some surprising items, depending on the provider and policy you chose (like dental, for example). However, you won't know which is best for you — and what the ultimate cost will be — until you investigate all prospective types.

Speak to your veterinarian

If you're happy with your veterinarian and trust their insight, then ask them to help you on your pet insurance search. Veterinarians are not only well-versed in your specific pet's medical history but they're also experienced with the overall breed.

Accordingly, they should be able to better explain what coverage you'll need now and are likely to need in the future. By asking your veterinarian for help, you can better tailor any plan for your pet. This will ensure that you don't get stuck paying for protections you don't need and can't use.

The bottom line

The start of a new year is always an opportune time to review your personal finances — both for opportunities to improve on what's working and to cut what's not. For many pet owners, one effective way to do this is by signing up for pet insurance. But they should take a smart and judicious approach. This includes applying early when their pet is still young and premiums are less expensive (and coverage is more extensive). It also means exploring all pet insurance types to improve your chances of securing the best kind for your furry friend — and it could also involve the expertise of your veterinarian. By making these three smart pet insurance moves you'll protect your pet — and your bank account — in 2024 and the years to come.

