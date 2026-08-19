Small plane, state police helicopter collide in midair over Pennsylvania, officials say

A small plane and a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter were involved in a midair collision in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday night, authorities said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Cessna 150 and a Bell 407 collided at 7:50 p.m. ET near the community of Carlisle.

Two people were aboard the helicopter, the FAA reported, but the number of people on board the Cessna was unclear.

There was no immediate word on injuries or fatalities, and no details of what led up to the collision. Images from CBS affiliate WHP-TV showed first responders at the site of the wreckage of both aircraft. WHP said the crash occurred near Carlisle Airport.

Samantha Krepps, a spokesperson for Cumberland County, which includes Carlisle, confirmed to CBS News that the chopper belonged to Pennsylvania State Police.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro wrote on social media that he had been briefed on the crash and was on his way to the scene.

"Lori and I are praying hard and we ask all of our fellow Pennsylvanians to join us," Shapiro said.

The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the crash, with the FAA assisting.

Carlisle is located about 120 miles west of Philadelphia.

This is a developing story and will be updated.