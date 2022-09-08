"Small" dinosaur fossil discovered in Colorado could sell for $500,000, experts say

Dinosaur skeleton found in Colorado is for sale Dinosaur skeleton found in Colorado is for sale 00:33

A dinosaur fossil discovered in Colorado is going on sale next month in Paris. It was discovered in 2019 during roadwork on private land.

The fossil could sell for close to $500,000, experts say.

Unlike huge dinosaur skeletons sold at previous auctions, the iguanodon stands just 4 feet high and measures nearly 10 feet long.

Experts believe the creature roamed the Earth more than 150 million years ago.