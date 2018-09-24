Six Flags St. Louis customers to compete for $300 by spending 30 hours in a coffin

Six Flags St. Louis plans to select six contestants to compete for a $300 prize, season tickets and other perks — and all they have to do is spend 30 hours in a coffin. The company is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its Fright Fest, and will hold the challenge at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 13 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 14.

Contestants get a brief hourly bathroom break, but otherwise remain coffin-bound. They're also allowed to invite a friend during normal business hours, but the company warns, the contestants must "brave the non-operating hours alone."

Six Flags will provide meals, snacks and cellphone chargers for contestants, The St. Louis Dispatch reports. Participants are allowed to use cellphones inside the coffins and can bring their own blankets and pillows.

Those who complete the challenge will receive two 2019 Gold Season passes and other park prizes. If more than one makes it to 30 hours, a drawing will determine who gets the $300. The winners also get to keep the coffin.