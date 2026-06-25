South Dakota mayoral candidates separated by two votes: "Every vote matters"

The two candidates in the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, mayor's race are separated by only two votes, a county official confirmed to CBS News. A recount is likely after the city is able to canvas the votes and certify the results.

Christine Erickson is two votes ahead of Jamie Smith, the Minnehaha County Auditors and Elections Office said. Sioux Falls is South Dakota's largest city, with over 210,000 people. With all precincts reporting, Smith had received 18,278 votes, and Erickson had received 18,280 votes.

After the certification, either candidate can petition for a recount, which will automatically be granted if the difference in votes is less than 2%.

Erickson is a former member of the South Dakota House of Representatives, having Erickson championed safety as her primary concern in Sioux Falls throughout her campaign.

Smith is a current state senator for South Dakota and also was the Democratic nominee in 2022 for governor. Smith ran on a campaign based around public safety, economic development, collaborative decision-making. He touted endorsements from South Dakotan politicians on both sides of the aisle.

Both candidates have expressed their commitment to ensuring a fair election, and a trust in the recount process. Erickson said in a statement that her team plans to move forward with "accuracy and transparency."

"We're going to work hard to make sure that if I received more votes after the after we do a recount, that the right persons in that office based upon what the people wanted," Smith told CBS News.

In a phone interview with CBS News, Smith said "this is an example to everybody in the country that a lot of times people, you know, think that their vote just doesn't matter, and this is an example where it shows you that every vote matters, and so you know just to participate and get out there and vote is really important."

In a news release Erickson said "I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to lead Sioux Falls forward for the next four years."

Both candidates have been keeping up the momentum as they head toward a recount.

"Even though the polls have closed, the fight continues. We know there will be a recount and I feel confident going into this next phase," Erickson added.

"It's not over 'til it's over," Smith said.