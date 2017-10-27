Simon Cowell home from hospital after fall

"America's Got Talent" judge Simon Cowell is home from the hospital. The TV personality fell inside his London home and was hospitalized Friday morning.

Cowell, who is also a judge on "The X Factor," gave photographers a thumbs-up when he came back home, reports ET.

A source told ET, "It's been a scary morning. It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he was not feeling well and was dizzy."

"As he was going back up the stairs he fainted and fell backwards," continued the source. "An ambulance was called and he was stretchered out of the house in a neck brace." ET reports that Cowell underwent tests in the hospital throughout the morning.

Upon Cowell's return, he told reporters outside his home, "I'm feeling OK. I fainted. I just had a bit of concussion," according to The Sun. The Sun reports that Cowell was helped up the stairs to his home, and he said he wasn't sure yet if he would appear on the next "X Factor" episode.

Cowell's girlfriend, Lauren Silverman, was in New York when Cowell fell, but is reportedly on a flight back to London.