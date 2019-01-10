Shreveport officer fatally shot as she prepared for work

Shreveport, La. — A uniformed Louisiana police officer was fatally shot as she was preparing to go to work on the night shift. A police spokesman in Shreveport says it happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday outside a home.

Police responding to the report of a shooting found the officer shot. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died, sources told CBS affiliate KSLA.

Cpl. Marcus Hines says one person has been detained for questioning but has not been charged with a crime. The person who was detained was at the home when officers arrived, reports KSLA.

Hines spoke as the officer was taken to a hospital and did not identify her. KSLA reports the Shreveport police chief was at the hospital. More information was expected to be released at a news conference Thursday morning.

The Shreveport Police Officer's Association lamented the officer's death in a statement.

"We have lost one of our own," the statement said. "She was young, and she was beautiful. She was proving herself to be a capable professional, dedicated to serving the citizens of Shreveport."