When it comes to retirement planning, your investment strategy plays a big role. Not only do you need to ensure that you have the right mix of risky and safe investments in your portfolio, but you may need to shift your strategy as you get closer to retirement. After all, if you're heavily invested in stocks as you near retirement and the market takes a downturn, the value of your portfolio could decline significantly.

That, in turn, could cause you to delay your retirement plans or find other ways to supplement your income until things get back on track. And if the market downturn is bad enough, it could cause even bigger issues with your retirement finances. So, to mitigate those potential issues, you want to make sure that your investment strategy is well-diversified as early in the planning process as possible.

One way to do that is to open a gold individual retirement account (IRA). A gold IRA functions much like a regular IRA, but you're able to invest in physical gold and other gold-related assets — which you can't do with a traditional IRA. By adding a gold IRA to your retirement plan, you get the unique benefits that both an IRA and gold can offer, helping to shield your retirement portfolio from economic storms. But is this the right time to open one? That's what we'll discuss below.

Should you open a gold IRA right now?

Your retirement plan should be unique to your needs and preferences, but in many cases, it can make a lot of sense to open a gold IRA right now. Here's why.

The safe-haven benefits

In times of economic uncertainty, investors tend to flock toward assets that are considered safe havens. Gold is one of those assets, as the precious metal has long been regarded as a store of value and a hedge against inflation.

And, with geopolitical tensions, persistent inflation and a high-rate environment causing economic uncertainty right now, investors are increasingly turning to gold to protect their wealth. In fact, gold investing reached an 11-year high in 2023 — in large part because of the uncertain economic environment we've been facing.

So by opening a gold IRA now, investors can ensure that a portion of their retirement savings is shielded from today's economic uncertainty and any future economic turmoil that may arise.

The diversification benefits

A gold IRA can also offer unique diversification benefits to investors. That's important because diversification is a key component of any solid investment strategy, as spreading investments across different asset classes can mitigate risks and enhance overall portfolio stability.

And gold, as a non-correlated asset, tends to have a low or negative correlation with traditional financial instruments like stocks and bonds. This means that when other investments are experiencing downturns, the price of gold may remain stable or even appreciate.

By including gold in a retirement portfolio through a gold IRA, your portfolio will get an additional layer of diversification, potentially improving the overall risk-return profile of the investment.

The tax benefits

Similar to traditional IRAs, contributions made to a gold IRA may be tax-deductible. This means that the amount invested in the gold IRA, up to the annual contribution limit set by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), can potentially be deducted from your taxable income.

Once funds are invested in a gold IRA, any potential gains generated by the appreciation of gold prices are not immediately subject to taxes. The growth within the gold IRA remains tax-deferred until you begin to take distributions during retirement. This tax-deferred status allows the investment to compound over time without the drag of annual taxes on accrued gains.

You may also be able to avoid certain tax penalties with a gold IRA. For example, traditional IRAs typically impose a 10% early withdrawal penalty on distributions taken before the age of 59 and a half. However, under certain circumstances, early withdrawals from a gold IRA may be exempt from this penalty.

For instance, if the funds are used for qualified educational expenses or to purchase a first home, the penalty may be waived. This flexibility can be advantageous if you're facing unexpected financial needs.

The estate planning benefits

In addition to personal tax advantages, a gold IRA can offer benefits in terms of estate planning. After your death, the gold held in the IRA can be passed on to your beneficiaries with potential estate tax advantages. This allows you to strategically include your gold IRA in your overall estate planning strategy, offering a potentially seamless transfer of assets to your heirs.

The purchasing power preservation

One of the intrinsic qualities of gold is its ability to preserve purchasing power over time. Unlike regular currencies that can be subject to inflation and devaluation, gold has maintained its value for centuries. So by incorporating gold into a retirement account, you're better positioned to protect your purchasing power in the face of rising inflation.

This is particularly relevant in today's economic environment, where persistent inflation has caused the purchasing value of the dollar to decline. And, while the Federal Reserve has been taking steps to try and temper inflation, we're not out of the woods just yet — so a gold IRA can be advantageous for preserving purchasing power both now and in the future, should the inflation rate increase again.

The bottom line

With economic uncertainties looming and the need for portfolio diversification becoming increasingly evident, a gold IRA offers you a unique avenue to secure your retirement savings. And, the numerous benefits, ranging from tax advantages to the intrinsic qualities of gold, only further the compelling case for considering a gold IRA as a strategic component of your retirement investment strategy. As with any financial decision, though, it makes sense to conduct thorough research to determine the appropriateness of a gold IRA for your specific circumstances.