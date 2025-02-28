Man killed by shotgun booby trap at family member's home, South Carolina sheriff says

A South Carolina man was killed while checking on a family member's house this week, police said. Investigators found a door of the home was booby-trapped with a shotgun.

Deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting at a home on Monday evening. They found 34-year-old Jordan Dove "suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," the sheriff's office said in a news release. Dove was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

Dove was the only person at the home at the time of the shooting, police said. Investigators found that the front door of the house was barricaded. Further investigation found that the home had been booby-trapped, with a shotgun rigged at the back door to fire at anyone who attempted to enter. Police were able to disable the trap. No officers were harmed.

Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers said Dove's uncle lived at the house, according to CBS News affiliate WLTX. Summers said Dove went to the residence to "check the house to be sure it hadn't been burglarized or broken into," WLTX reported.

He identified Dove's uncle as Alfonzo Brown, who is currently in jail in Maryland on attempted murder charges. Further charges will be filed against Brown in relation to the shooting, the sheriff's office said in a news release. CBS News could not determine where Brown is being held, and has reached out to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office for more information.

The sheriff's office said the shooting was an "isolated incident" but said the investigation remains "very active."

Summers said he believed the trap had been targeted at law enforcement officers.

"(Brown) knew he would be on the run," Summers said, according to WLTX. "He knew that he would be traced back to Calhoun County and then of course we go there with probably a search warrant and so I feel like the booby trap was targeting us, targeting law enforcement."