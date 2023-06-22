Short-term vs. long-term CDs: Which is better in today's economy?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In an economy still coping with inflation and high interest rates it can be difficult to find a good deal. Rates are higher on everything from personal loans to credit cards to mortgages. One place where higher interest rates are beneficial, however, are deposit vehicles like high-yield savings and certificates of deposit (CD) accounts. These accounts can both protect and grow your money, often with an APY that's exponentially higher than those tied to regular savings accounts.

To get the greatest return on their deposit, savers should carefully consider their options. For CDs, this means choosing the right term to open your account with. If you choose the wrong one - and need the money before it expires - you could pay a hefty penalty to access it. But if you choose the right term you could earn significant amounts of interest, even if the larger rate environment changes during the life of your CD.

Short-term vs. long-term CDs in today's economy

Here's what you need to know when comparing these CD types in today's economy.

Short-term CDs

A short-term CD is exactly what it sounds like - you'll deposit your money into the account for a brief period of time (usually less than a year). Common short-term CDs last for three, six or 12 months. After that period has ended the CD will expire or will be renewed for a similar time frame at the prevailing interest rate at the time.

Interest rates on short-term CDs tend to be higher than those on long-term CDs. Historically, it's generally been the opposite - long-term CDs are usually higher than short-term ones. But with the volatility in the rate environment as of late savers can generally get better terms for shorter-term CDs, particularly if they use an online bank.

When a short-term CD is better in today's economy: This CD type could be better for you now if the interest rate is your top priority. It could also be beneficial for you to open now if you know that you'll need the money sometime later in the year, but can afford to part with the funds for a few months. It also may be worth it for you if you think that interest rates are likely to further increase during your CD term. You could take advantage by having a CD that expires quickly, allowing you to renew the CD at that higher rate after a few months.

Long-term CDs

Long-term CDs operate the same way their short-term counterparts do, albeit over a multiple-year time frame, instead. Common long-term CDs last for three to five years versus the months short-term CDs do. Interest rates on long-term CDs are also relatively high (think 4%) but aren't typically as higher as CDs that will expire more quickly. That said, they offer more predictable returns than short-term CDs since they're less tied to the day-to-day rate climate.

When a long-term CD is better in today's economy: A long-term CD is arguably the better option to pursue now, particularly after the Fed paused their interest rate hikes earlier this month. While the Fed may continue to raise them later this summer it's also possible that they may have peaked or they'll remain close to where they currently are. So waiting for them to go higher may not be a great idea. Yes, interest rates on long-term CDs are a bit lower than short-term ones now. But over the long haul, it may be worth it, particularly if rates on the shorter CDs drop.

The bottom line

In today's rate environment, savers need to take their opportunities where they can get them. High-yield savings accounts and CDs are both worthy options. CDs, however, come in different terms. Their benefits then vary based on the saver in question. Those who want to secure as much interest as possible will likely want to pursue a short-term CD while those with a broader, long-term perspective may want to lock in a long-term CD and earn more interest over multiple years, regardless of any negative future rate activity.