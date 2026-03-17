1 killed, another injured in shooting at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico

One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a U.S. Air Force base in New Mexico on Tuesday, according to military officials.

The Holloman Air Force Base near Alamogordo, in southern New Mexico, was put on lockdown at about 5:30 p.m. due to reports of an active shooter, according to a statement released by the Holloman Air Force Base. The person who was wounded has been taken for medical treatment.

Security officials confirmed the base is safe and the lockdown has been lifted.

"Emergency personnel are responding to the situation and there is no threat at this time," the statement reads.

Officials have not released the identities of those shot or any further details about the shooting.

The roughly 93-square-mile base houses the 49th Wing, which supports national security work and includes combat-ready airmen and guardians, according to its website.