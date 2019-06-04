Shooting at San Diego border crossing when U.S.-bound pickup doesn't stop

Scene of shooting at San Ysidro port of entry along San Diego/Tijuana border on evening of June 3, 2019 KFMB-TV

San Diego -- A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent was involved in a shooting at California's border with Mexico Monday evening but there was no early word on whether anyone was wounded.

San Diego police said the shooting took place in a secondary vehicle inspection area.

A CPB spokesperson told CBS News, "A white pickup truck arrived at the San Ysidro port of entry, along the San Diego/Tijuana border to enter the United States. The driver failed to stop for an inspection and there was an officer involved shooting."

All lanes of the busy crossing were briefly closed, CBS San Diego affiliate KFMB-TV reports.

The spokesperson added that CPB "is cooperating with investigations by other law enforcement agencies. Per CBP policy, the agency will also conduct an internal review of the incident."

KNSD-TV said it obtained video showing gunfire breaking out as vehicles waited in line to get into the U.S. Border Patrol agents are heard yelling "Get down, everybody get down!" and at least a dozen shots rang out.