Reward offered for suspect who shot 2 Los Angeles sheriff's deputies in apparent ambush

Authorities on Sunday announced a $100,000 reward in connection with the search for a suspect who was seen on video shooting two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in an apparent ambush, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The deputies were shot multiple times as they sat in their patrol vehicle at a Metro rail station in Compton, south of Los Angeles. Without provocation, surveillance video shows the suspect approach the patrol car, and open fire then run away. He was only described as a dark-skinned male, between the age of 28-30, wearing dark clothing. The deputies were able to radio for help.

On Saturday night, both victims underwent surgery. They were identified as a 31-year-old female deputy and 24-year-old male deputy.

"One is a mother of a 6-year-old boy. Her husband is here with them. The other one is a 24-year-old and the parents are here, the girlfriend is here. They are both out of class 437," Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a news conference, noting that both had graduated from the academy recently.

"In fact, I swore them into office 14 months ago," he said, adding that, "these are real people doing a tough job and it just shows just the dangers of the job in the blink of an eye." Villanueva said the attack occurred in a "cowardly fashion."

Soon after the shooting, the department released surveillance video of the shooting online:

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Both deputies were rushed to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood after the shooting. Outside the emergency room, protesters gathered. There were two arrests, including that of a radio reporter. Deputies say she did not have proper credentials. A few hours later, she was released.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this crime was encouraged to contact authorities at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be left for LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.