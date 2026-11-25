Maritime archaeologists have found pieces of high-quality medieval armor found among the wreckage of a 500-year-old Danish warship, an international team of researchers revealed on Tuesday.

The ship, known as "Griffin" or "Gribshunden," was the warship of Denmark's 15th-century leader King Hans. The ship was also used for diplomatic expeditions. In 1495, there was an explosion that led to the ship catching fire and sinking while anchored north of Sweden's Stora Ekö Island. The wreck was discovered in the 1970s.

In the decades since, the ship has been the subject of frequent study. The latest discovery of the chain mail armor was made by team of experts from the United Kingdom's University of Southampton and Swedish institutions Södertörn University and Stockholm University, who have been conducting joint expeditions of the wreck since 2019.

The team's archaeologists and hydrographic survey specialists were using advanced robotic survey technology and 3-D photogrammetric imaging to make detailed archaeological records of the wreckage when they found the armor fragments, according to a news release from the University of Southampton.

Medieval fine chain mail found on the Griffin. Florian Huber/Griffin 2026

The chain mail armor is made of copper-alloy, the university said. It was found while documenting an ammunition-tool chest just below the ship's forecastle, which was an elevated fighting platform at the front of the vessel.

Military gear may have been stored in the area, said Dr. Rodrigo Pacheco-Ruiz, a visiting fellow at the University of Southampton's Centre for Maritime Archaeology, in the news release. German mercenaries, known as Landsknechts, were aboard the ship when it sank in 1495, Pacheco-Ruiz said.

"It was truly an amazing find!" Pacheco-Ruiz said in the news release.

Rolf Fabricius Warming, a Southampton alumnus and current Ph.D. researcher at Stockholm University, said that this kind of armor could be used for "extended periods," aided by repairs or being reused by other soldiers. The fragments "may represent older military equipment that was still active," he said.

Analyzing the manufacturing and composition of the armor pieces may reveal more about the origin of the armor, Warming said. Other weaponry-related artifacts aboard the ship were also sampled to undergo further analysis. The researchers will also study the structural elements of the forecastle and other features of the ship to determine how weapons and equipment were stored on the ship, and how military personnel lived and worked while aboard the vessel.

Maritime archaeologist cleaning part of the shipwreck. Florian Huber/Griffin 2026

Also undergoing analysis are lead objects found during earlier research expeditions. Those items may be related to molds used to manufacture ammunition, the university said. Samples of lead and other materials were taken from the tool chest for further study.

The wreck is "partly disintegrated," but its remaining pieces "very well preserved."

"The ship is an important piece of the puzzle in the 'military revolution at sea' in the Early Modern Period, in which the primary tactics shifted from hand-to-hand combat to heavy naval artillery fire," Warming said in 2024, adding that the ship is comparable to other preserved wrecks including the Mars and the Vasa, which has been on display in Stockholm, Sweden since the 1960s after being salvaged from the ocean floor.