Sheriff: Road rage shooting in Harvey-related traffic critically wounds one

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls says one man is being detained and another is hospitalized in critical condition after an apparent road rage shooting in storm-related traffic.

The sheriff said high water across many streets and roads in the county west and southwest of Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey has forced traffic to the few roads opened, leading to congestion.

Nehls told television station KPRC that the incident "should not have happened."

Nehls says the man in custody after the shooting Wednesday afternoon is telling investigators he does have a license to carry a gun.