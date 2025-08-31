Famed Tennessee sheriff who inspired Hollywood movie killed his wife in 1967, investigators say

A late Tennessee sheriff who inspired a Hollywood movie about a law enforcement officer who took on organized crime killed his wife in 1967 and led people to believe she was murdered by his enemies, authorities said Friday.

Authorities acknowledged that the finding will likely shock many who grew up as fans of Buford Pusser and watched 1973's "Walking Tall," which immortalized him as a tough but fair sheriff with zero tolerance for crime. The movie was remade in 2004, and many officers joined law enforcement because of his story, according to Mark Davidson, the district attorney for Tennessee's 25th judicial district.

There is enough evidence that if Pusser, the McNairy County sheriff who died in a car crash seven years after his wife's death, were alive today, prosecutors would present an indictment to a grand jury for the killing of Pauline Mullins Pusser, Davidson said. Investigators also uncovered signs that she suffered from domestic violence.

Prosecutors worked with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which began reexamining decades-old files on Pauline's death in 2022 as part of its regular review of cold cases, agency director David Rausch said. Agents found inconsistencies between Buford Pusser's version of events and the physical evidence, received a tip about a potential murder weapon and exhumed Pauline's body for an autopsy.

This undated photo provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, shows the location in Guys, Tenn., where then McNair County Sheriff Buford Pusser said his wife was killed on Aug. 12, 1967. AP

At the time, some residents in the community told CBS affiliate WREG-TV that they were caught off guard as agents swarmed the cemetery and moved Pusser's headstone.

"This case is not about tearing down a legend. It is about giving dignity and closure to Pauline and her family and ensuring that the truth is not buried with time," Davidson said in a news conference streamed online. "The truth matters. Justice matters. Even 58 years later. Pauline deserves both."

Evidence doesn't back up sheriff's story

The case dates to Aug. 12, 1967. Buford Pusser got a call in the early morning hours about a disturbance. He reported that his wife volunteered to ride along with him as he responded. Buford Pusser said that shortly after they passed New Hope Methodist Church, a car pulled up and fired several times into the vehicle, killing Pauline and injuring the sheriff. Buford Pusser spent 18 days in the hospital and required several surgeries to recover. The case was built largely on his own statement and closed quickly, Rausch said.

A former sheriff, Mike Elam, who wrote a self-published book about Pusser, told The Tennessean he had given tips about the case to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

During the reexamination of the case, Dr. Michael Revelle, an emergency medicine physical and medical examiner, studied postmortem photographs, crime scene photographs, notes made by the medical examiner at the time and Buford Pusser's statements. He concluded that Pauline was more likely than not shot outside the car and then placed inside it.

Former McNairy County Sheriff Buford Pusser points to a section along a lonely blacktop road where he cliamed he and his wife Pauline were ambushed in 1967. Bettmann via Getty Images

He found that cranial trauma suffered by Pauline didn't match crime scene photographs of the car's interior. Blood spatter on the hood outside the car contradicted Buford Pusser's statements. The gunshot wound on his cheek was in fact a close-contact wound and not one fired from long range, as Buford Pusser described, and was likely self-inflicted, Revelle concluded.

Pauline's autopsy revealed she had a broken nose that had healed prior to her death. Davidson said statements from people who were around at the time she died support the conclusion that she was a victim of domestic violence.

Brother says investigation gave him closure

Pauline's younger brother, Griffon Mullins, said the investigation gave him closure. He said in a recorded video played at the news conference that their other sister died without knowing what happened to Pauline and he is grateful he will die knowing.

"You would fall in love with her because she was a people person. And of course, my family would always go to Pauline if they had an issue or they needed some advice and she was always there for them," he said. "She was just a sweet person. I loved her with all my heart."

Mullins said she was the leader of the family and always there for them, WREG-TV reported.

Mullins said he knew there was some trouble in Pauline's marriage, but she wasn't one to talk about her problems. For that reason, Mullins said he was "not totally shocked."

However, Buford Pusser's granddaughter said she feels differently, WREG-TV reported. She said in a statement that "a dead man, who cannot defend himself, is being accused of an unspeakable crime." She added that she doesn't know how "justice can be accomplished by pursuing this theory of my grandmother's death."

Asked about the murder weapon and whether it matched autopsy findings, Rausch recommended reading the case file for specifics.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation plans to make the entire file, which exceeds 1,000 pages, available to the public by handing it over to the University of Tennessee at Martin once it finishes with redactions. The school will create an online, searchable database for the case. Until then, members of the public can make appointments to review it in person or can purchase a copy, said university Chancellor Yancy Freeman Sr.

Pusser's legend was captured in the 1973 film "Walking Tall," starring Joe Don Baker, and in a 2004 remake starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The 2004 movie remake doesn't mention Pusser by name and is set in Washington state.

Pusser died in August 1974 in a car wreck the day he agreed to portray himself in the "Walking Tall″ sequel.