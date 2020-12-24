"I HAVE COVID!!!!": Shemar Moore, "S.W.A.T." star, says he has tested positive for the coronavirus

Shemar Moore, known for playing the lead character Hondo in CBS' "S.W.A.T." drama, revealed in an Instagram post late Wednesday that he "just found out moments ago" he tested positive for the coronavirus. He joins a growing list of A-list celebrities who have contracted the disease.

"I thought I had food poisoning... chills and aches all day today... still can smell, taste, no cough, no runny nose ... I feel fine now," the 50-year-old actor wrote. "I have to accept test results... I feel fine now... but I have to be responsible!!!!" he added. "My Xmas n New Years is clearly not gonna be the best... my last year and a half has not been the best... but I WILL BE OKAY!!!!"

He ended his Instagram post by writing, "I BELIEVE in the sun shining through the rain!!! Stay safe and appreciate everything and everybody you have and had!!" He then added the hashtag #wearamask

ETOnline reported that Moore revealed in an emotional Instagram post in February that his mother had died at the age of 76: "I stay stunned. I am heartbroken… I don't know life without this woman."

Earlier this month, Ellen DeGeneres said she had tested positive for COVID-19, writing, "Hi everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for COVID-19," adding, "Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now."

"I am following all proper CDC guidelines," the 62-year-old talk show host said. "I'll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe."