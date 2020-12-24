Download The CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Stream CBSN Live
Coronavirus Crisis
Biden Transition
Holidays 2020
QAnon Documentary
Norah O'Donnell Reports
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Republicans block Democratic effort to increase direct checks to $2,000
Ohio police chief urges officer who fatally shot Black man be fired
Trump's pardons reward close ties and "absolute loyalty"
Andrew Yang files paperwork to run for New York City mayor
Students in some NYC shelters lack reliable Wi-Fi for remote learning
Stores offer more drop-off locations as they face flood of returns
Cohen: Prosecutors have "mounting amount of evidence" against Trump
Black doctor dies of COVID after complaining of racist treatment
Shemar Moore, "S.W.A.T." star, says he has tested positive for COVID-19
Biden-Harris Transition
Biden outlines plan for next round of COVID relief
Full coverage: Biden-Harris Transition
Biden committed to immigration pledges, advisers say
Biden announces Miguel Cardona as education secretary nominee
Biden's inauguration will be virtual. Why is he fundraising for it?
Tracking Biden's Cabinet picks as administration takes shape
DACA faces biggest legal test ahead of Biden presidency
Biden taps Deb Haaland to be 1st Native American interior secretary
Biden plans to nominate Michael Regan as EPA chief
Biden announces Pete Buttigieg as pick to lead Transportation Department
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
California becomes first state to surpass 2 million COVID-19 cases
California is the epicenter of the COVID-19 surge this Christmas Eve. The Golden State has now recorded nearly as many cases as all of Great Britain. Lilia Luciano has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue