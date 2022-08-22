Man arrested in connection with "gruesome" murder of couple found dead in their Washington home

The man wanted in connection with the killing of a Washington couple was arrested Sunday night in Tacoma, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

Shaun D. Rose was arrested by Tacoma police at a gas station around 8 p.m. Sunday, according to a sheriff's office Facebook post.

Rose was seen driving in Mason County on Sunday and pursued by Mason County Sheriff's Office deputies but eluded law enforcement at the time by driving dangerously, officials said.

UPDATE ON SHADY GLEN HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION SUSPECT SHAUN D. ROSE IS IN CUSTODY! After fielding numerous tips from the... Posted by Kitsap County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, August 21, 2022

He apparently left a white Buick that Mason County deputies had followed, subsequently stole a car in Pierce County and drove to Tacoma, where that vehicle was also abandoned before he was apprehended at the gas station. Officials noted a "struggle" between officers and Rose, but did not offer details about the capture.

A warrant was issued Saturday for Rose for the murders of Steven P. Shulz and Mina Shulz, both 51. The couple was found dead Thursday in the yard of their home on Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla.

A woman had gone "to check on her parents and discovered forced entry into the home and saw blood inside" but could not locate her parents and called 911, sheriff's officials said in a Facebook post on Friday.

"When deputies arrived and checked the area they made a gruesome discovery, locating two deceased adult bodies on the property," officials said.

Investigators believe Rose stole a vehicle near Bowe Lane in Port Orchard to leave the area.