Sharks Sign Suter For $10 Million

Tough guy Gary Suter reached a $10 million, three-year contract agreement with the San Jose Sharks on the opening day of the NHL free agent market Wednesday.

The 34-year-old defenseman, a 13-year NHL veteran who played the last 4½ years in Chicago, nearly doubled the $1.6 million he took home last season.

"I had a feeling the way things were going in Chicago last season that I'd be gone, so I prepared for a move," Suter said during a conference call. "I'm happy to be going to a team that is on the rise."

"I'm happy they've made me part of their future."

GM Dean Lombardi said the Sharks had targeted Suter. "We had highlighted an area that needed to be upgraded and this was a guy who fit," he said.

Lombardi said San Jose gave a ninth-round draft pick to Chicago during the entry draft last Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y., for the rights to negotiate with Suter. Because it was not defined as a trade, the league did not announce the transaction.

"Nobody knew we had the rights to him," Lombardi said. "The (NHL) told me that in the future they wouldn't allow this."

Suter has been involved in controversy several times in his career. It was his cross-check to the face of Paul Kariya that caused a concussion and ended the season for Anaheim's star center. Suter also knocked Wayne Gretzky out of the 1991 Canada Cup tournament with a hit from behind.

Meanwhile, several teams were pursuing goaltender Curtis Joseph.

Agent Don Meehan said he talked Wednesday with the New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers and Florida Panthers about Joseph, who spent last season in Edmonton.

Meehan called the talks "positive, yet only initial discussions." He said the marketplace was "very, very busy, very volatile, and pretty intense."

Edmonton offered $4 million a season to keep Joseph but the final price could reach $6 million a year.

The Rangers are serious bidders after recently rejecting demands from goaltender Mike Richter for a five-year package worth about $33 million. Richter, too, became a free agent as of midnight Tuesday.

Right winger Brett Hull is the highest-profile forward on the market. St. Louis general manager Larry Pleau said Tuesday he won't make another attempt to re-sign Hull.

"Barring something unforeseen, Brett will be in a new uniform," agent Michael Barnett said.

Most likely, it will be a Blackhawks uniform. His father, Bobby, scored 604 goals for Chicago, and owner Bill Wirtz would like nothing better than to see another high-scoring Hull zooming up and down the wing in Chicago.

"I'm simply going to see who wants me and then try to find the best fit for my family and me, on and off the ice," Hull told the Chicago Tribune. "There's a lot of hockey left in these hands and legs, and I can't wait fothe season to begin."

Other big-name forwards available include Ron Francis, Doug Gilmour and Geoff Courtnall. Tampa Bay reportedly has offered a three-year, $18-million package to Gilmour.

Also job hunting are Wendel Clark, Guy Carbonneau, Benoit Hogue, Greg Adams, Esa Tikkanen, Bernie Nicholls, Steve Thomas, Marc Bureau, Mick Vukota, Ed Olczyk, Murray Craven, John MacLean, Brian Noonan, Brian Bellows, Dale Hunter, Randy Cunneyworth and Pat Falloon.

Clark could be bound for Dallas if Stars GM Bob Gainey gets his way.

Detroit is zeroing in on big defenseman Uwe Krupp. Al Iafrate, Bruce Driver, Doug Lidster, Marty McSorley, Myrki Lumme and Jeff Brown are among other free agent defensemen.

© 1998 SportsLine USA, Inc. All rights reserved