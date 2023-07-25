Shark Tank's Daymond John gets restraining order against former show contestants

Daymond John, co-star of ABC reality show "Shark Tank," secured a restraining order against three former contestants after they allegedly spent years trashing his reputation on social media.

Al "Bubba" Baker, a former NFL player, appeared on "Shark Tank" with his family in 2013 to ask the panel of investors for $300,000 in exchange for a 15% equity stake in his barbecue restaurant, Bubba's BBQ & Catering, and its signature product — the de-boned baby back rib steak. John offered to invest $300,000 for a 30% slice of the business, which Baker accepted.

In the years following that deal, however, Baker and his family members accused John of hogging the profit from the restaurant and trying to take over the BBQ business.

John and Baker settled their dispute in 2019. As part of a legal agreement, Baker and his wife, Sabrina, and their daughter, Brittani, were barred from saying anything disparaging on social media or to the news media about John or his investment company, DF Ventures. However, Baker told the Los Angeles Times in May that it had been a "nightmare" working with John. Baker also claimed his business was promoted as a success story on "Shark Tank," with $16 million in revenue, but that his family has earned less than $660,000.

The L.A. Times article prompted John to file a restraining order in June, claiming the Bakers violated the terms of their 2019 settlement.

A New Jersey judge agreed with John and granted him a permanent injunction on Friday, barring the Bakers from publicly sharing any comments "that may be considered in any way negative, disparaging, or false, which could adversely impact the reputation, goodwill, credibility, or value of DF Ventures," according to the court order.

"Defendants' comments and posts refer to John as a master manipulator and a thief, say that he is not to be trusted, say that working with him is a nightmare, that their business is not the only business John has negatively affected, and that John is trying to steal their business," U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler wrote in court documents. "These posts clearly caused reputational harm that John will now have to deal with and counter."

Kugler's order also requires the Bakers to take down all social media posts that defamed John and his company. Those posts have been removed, the Bakers' attorney said in court documents Monday.

Al Baker is a Florida native who spent 13 years in the NFL as a defensive lineman, spending most of his career with the Detroit Lions. He led the league in sacks in 1978 and 1980, eventually retiring in 1990. After football, he moved to Ohio and opened his BBQ restaurant.

Brittani Baker told CBS MoneyWatch that her family declined to comment.

"Moment of vindication"

John, founder and CEO of clothing brand Fubu, said through a spokesperson Tuesday that he has always been honest in his dealings as an entrepreneur.

"The decision against the Bakers, their company, and their false statements is a moment of vindication," John told CBS MoneyWatch in a statement Tuesday. "The actual facts, the record and the federal judge's opinion have confirmed that I did not — and could not have — committed any wrongdoing. Let this be a reminder of the importance of the truth in an age of misinformation and clickbait."