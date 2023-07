How a UPS strike could affect small business Negotiations between UPS and the Teamsters Union are set to start up again Tuesday. The union representing 340,000 workers is seeking better pay, particularly for part-time workers. The current labor pact with UPS is set to expire in just one week. Zoe Levin, CEO and founder of sustainable paper essentials company Bim Bam Boo, joined CBS News to talk about how a work stoppage could affect her business.